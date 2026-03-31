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Manish Tewari Criticizes Government Silence on West Asia Crisis

Congress leader Manish Tewari criticizes the central government and Kerala's Left Front for their silence on the West Asia crisis and US actions on sovereign nations. He raises concerns about the energy crisis affecting India and opposes the FCRA Amendment Bill for its authoritarian nature, urging opposition's strong stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:04 IST
Manish Tewari Criticizes Government Silence on West Asia Crisis
Manish Tewari
  • Country:
  • India

Manish Tewari, a prominent Congress leader, has launched a sharp critique against the central government and the Left Front in Kerala, accusing them of remaining silent on the escalating crisis in West Asia and aggressive policies by the US.

At a press conference, Tewari highlighted the critical need for a parliamentary discussion on these pressing international issues, pointing out the ruling government's reluctance to engage. He also expressed dismay over the silence of the usually vocal Left Front on international relations.

Tewari outlined how the ongoing conflict has intensified India's energy crisis, with decreased LPG availability and soaring fuel prices. He fiercely opposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act Amendment Bill, labeling it as oppressive and in violation of fundamental legal principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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