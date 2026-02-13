India Hosts Cultural Evening for BRICS Sherpas at National Crafts Museum

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in collaboration with the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) under the Ministry of Textiles, organised a special cultural evening for BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas at the National Crafts Museum (NCM & HKA), New Delhi, on 10 February 2026.

The event was held following the successful conclusion of the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas, conducted on 9–10 February 2026 in New Delhi under India’s BRICS Chairmanship.

The evening aimed to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, living traditions, and diverse handicraft legacy through art, music, cuisine, and artisan engagement.

Delegates from BRICS Members and Partner Countries Participate

Sherpas and senior representatives from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and Indonesia participated in the cultural programme.

The event was also attended by ambassadors from BRICS member and partner countries, along with nearly 30 foreign delegates, reflecting the growing cultural and diplomatic engagement within the expanded BRICS framework.

Hosted by India’s BRICS Sherpa

The programme was hosted by the Secretary (Economic Relations), India’s BRICS Sherpa, with support from the Joint Secretary (Multilateral Economic Relations), India’s BRICS Sous Sherpa.

The Indian delegation also included Secretaries from the Ministry of Health, DPIIT, and the Revenue Department, alongside a team of around 30 MEA officers and officials from the National Crafts Museum.

Guided Tour Showcases India’s Living Craft Traditions

Delegates were taken on a guided tour of the museum galleries by volunteer guides, where they were introduced to India’s vast diversity of:

Traditional crafts

Folk art forms

Indigenous cultural practices

Living artisan traditions

The tour offered participants an immersive view into India’s centuries-old heritage of handmade craftsmanship and community-based creative economies.

Special Artisan Stalls Highlight Regional Handicrafts

To mark the occasion, artisan stalls were specially arranged within the museum premises, featuring renowned crafts such as:

Black Pottery

Chamba Rumal embroidery

Kalamkari textiles

Lac Bangles

Papier Mâché work

These stalls displayed traditional handicrafts and handloom products from different regions of India and attracted significant interest from visiting delegates.

Appreciation for India’s Artisan Promotion Efforts

The BRICS delegates expressed appreciation for India’s continued efforts in preserving traditional arts and crafts, strengthening artisan livelihoods, and promoting India’s cultural heritage at the international level.

The cultural evening served as a vibrant reminder of the role of soft power and heritage diplomacy in deepening cooperation among BRICS nations, while highlighting India’s living traditions as an enduring bridge of global engagement.