Centre, Rajasthan Review Skilling Push; Eye Global Pathways

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today held a high-level review with the Government of Rajasthan to accelerate employability outcomes and deepen Centre–State collaboration across flagship skilling programmes.

The meeting at Kaushal Bhawan was chaired by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and MoS for Education, alongside Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rajasthan’s Minister for Industry & Commerce, Youth Affairs & Sports, and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship.

Rajasthan’s Scale: 1,537 ITIs and Strong Apprenticeship Uptake

Rajasthan has emerged as a key pillar in India’s skilling ecosystem with one of the country’s largest Industrial Training Institute (ITI) networks—1,537 ITIs (182 government, 1,355 private).

Under PMKVY 4.0, over 3.14 lakh candidates have been trained/oriented, with 2.50 lakh+ certified. Apprenticeships under NAPS have crossed 1.04 lakh apprentices across 1,211 active establishments, with ₹24.98 crore disbursed via Direct Benefit Transfer till 31 January 2026.

Additionally:

2.51 lakh+ artisans assessed under PM Vishwakarma

Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS) in nine districts enrolled nearly 12,000 candidates, with high certification rates

PM-SETU to Upgrade ITIs; ₹60,000 Crore National Outlay

A major focus was the rollout of PM Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU). Nationally backed by a ₹60,000 crore outlay over five years, the scheme aims to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and five NSTIs, targeting 20 lakh youth in modern and emerging trades.

Rajasthan has identified ITI clusters in Bharatpur, Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Balotra, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Banswara to adopt a hub-and-spoke model, aligning training with regional industrial demand.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary said Rajasthan’s institutional depth places it at the forefront of India’s skilling transformation, adding that the next phase must prioritise quality, industry linkages, and measurable employment outcomes. He highlighted future skills—electronics, EV servicing, and digital technologies—while integrating traditional sectors under PM Vishwakarma.

International Pathways: SIICs in Jaipur and Bharatpur

The meeting reviewed plans to establish two Skill India International Centres (SIICs) in Jaipur and Bharatpur, creating structured pathways for overseas employment and global workforce mobility. Proposals for a National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Bharatpur, and upgrades to NSTI (Women), Jaipur and NSTI, Jodhpur, were also discussed.

Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore reaffirmed the State’s commitment to fast-track reforms, facilitate infrastructure and land where needed, and strengthen monitoring under PMKVY 4.0 and PM-SETU. He noted that with over three lakh youth trained and one lakh apprentices engaged, Rajasthan is building a workforce aligned to automotive, electronics, petrochemicals, handicrafts, and export-oriented industries.

Fast-Tracking Approvals, Strengthening Outcomes

Both governments agreed to expedite pending approvals, enhance governance frameworks, and deepen industry engagement to improve placement-linked outcomes.

The review underscored a shared commitment to building a future-ready, inclusive, and globally competitive workforce, with Rajasthan positioned as a key driver of India’s skilling mission.