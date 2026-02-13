India, Thailand Hold Air Combat Drill in Indian Ocean Region

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an in-situ bilateral exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) from 09 to 12 February 2026, marking another significant step in strengthening defence cooperation and enhancing operational interoperability between the two countries.

The engagement was executed in the form of an advanced air combat training exercise, aimed at improving mutual understanding, tactical coordination and joint operational readiness across the maritime domain.

Su-30MKIs and Thai Gripens in Joint Air Combat Training

The exercise featured frontline fighter platforms from both sides, including:

Su-30MKI multirole fighters of the Indian Air Force

SAAB Gripen fighter jets of the Royal Thai Air Force

The training involved simulated air combat engagements, coordinated manoeuvres and operational drills designed to enhance combat synergy between the two air forces.

Extended Maritime Reach Supported by IL-78 Tankers

A key highlight of the exercise was the demonstration of India’s extended-range air operations over the Indian Ocean.

The IAF ensured sustained maritime reach through the deployment of IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft, enabling Su-30MKIs to undertake long-duration missions across the region.

This capability underscores India’s growing aerospace presence and rapid response potential in the wider Indo-Pacific.

AWACS and Enhanced Surveillance Integration

The exercise was conducted under robust command-and-control architecture, supported by:

IAF Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft

Ground Control Interception (GCI) elements of the Royal Thai Air Force

The integration of airborne surveillance and ground-based interception strengthened situational awareness and allowed real-time coordination during complex aerial engagements.

Operations Across Andaman & Nicobar and Thailand

The IAF contingent operated from airbases in the strategically located Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Thai Gripens launched from airbases in Thailand.

The cross-border operational setup highlighted the ability of both forces to coordinate effectively despite geographical separation, reinforcing readiness for joint operations in the Indian Ocean theatre.

Boost to Interoperability and Best Practices Exchange

The exercise provided valuable operational exposure to participating forces, facilitating:

Exchange of best practices

Enhanced tactical interoperability

Strengthened communication procedures

Greater understanding of each other’s operational doctrines

It also demonstrated the IAF’s reach and ability to operate seamlessly with a Friendly Foreign Country (FFC) in the IOR.

Deepening Act East Defence Partnership

The bilateral drill reflects the expanding strategic partnership between India and Thailand under India’s Act East Policy, with cooperation now deepening into the aerospace and defence domain.

Such engagements contribute to regional stability, reinforce trust, and strengthen collective security architecture in the Indo-Pacific.