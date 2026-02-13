Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Backs SONA Plan on Jobs, Water and SMEs

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has welcomed the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address (SONA), describing them as decisive steps to tackle South Africa’s pressing challenges — including economic growth, job creation, water security and support for small businesses.

Speaking after the President’s address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, Ntshavheni said the renewed focus on expanding the economy and empowering small enterprises would be central to driving employment.

“We welcome firm interventions to grow the economy and create jobs, particularly support for small businesses that are at the coalface of job creation,” she said.

R3.5 Billion Boost for SMEs

In his SONA, President Ramaphosa announced that more than R2.5 billion will be allocated this year to support over 180,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs). An additional R1 billion in guarantees will be made available to improve access to finance.

The President said women- and youth-led enterprises will be prioritised to advance economic empowerment and inclusive growth.

Government also plans to amend regulations under the National Credit Act to make it easier for businesses to access affordable credit.

“The transformation of our economy is necessary to drive sustained growth, reduce inequality and correct the injustices of the past. We are undertaking a review to refine, realign and strengthen our Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) framework to ensure that it supports greater transformation and inclusive growth,” Ramaphosa said.

Industrial Policy and Green Mining

Ntshavheni also welcomed progress in the logistics sector to enhance export readiness and competitiveness.

She highlighted government’s industrial policy direction, which includes expanding local manufacturing, supporting mining exploration and positioning mining as a key contributor to the green economy.

“Mining is no longer a ‘dirty’ economy; it is an important part of a green economy producer, and we have an abundance of resources to do that,” she said.

National Water Crisis Committee Established

On water security, Ntshavheni welcomed the President’s announcement of a National Water Crisis Committee, which Ramaphosa will personally chair.

The committee will consolidate existing interventions into a single coordinating structure and deploy technical experts and national resources to municipalities facing water challenges. It aims to ensure swift and effective action.

To address infrastructure funding gaps, the President also announced a new R54 billion incentive programme to support reforms in water, sanitation and electricity services.

The initiative will ensure that water revenues are reinvested into maintaining and upgrading critical infrastructure, including pipelines, reservoirs and pumping stations.

Strengthening the Fight Against Crime

Ntshavheni further endorsed measures aimed at tackling organised crime and strengthening the criminal justice system.

She said reforms outlined in the SONA would enhance institutional capacity and contribute to building a safer and more secure country.

The Minister described the SONA interventions as part of a comprehensive strategy to restore economic momentum, improve service delivery and strengthen governance across sectors.