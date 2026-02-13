Gauteng Assures Learners’ Safety Amid Scholar Transport Protest

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has assured parents, guardians and residents that the ongoing scholar transport protest taking place on Friday will not disrupt learners or the academic programme across the province.

The MEC said the department is working closely with the Gauteng taxi industry and law enforcement agencies to implement contingency measures that will ensure the safe mobility of learners, parents and transport operators who are not participating in the protest.

Contingency Plans in Place

Diale-Tlabela reiterated the importance of maintaining an undisrupted academic calendar and ensuring that learners are protected from any instability arising from the protest action.

She noted that the department remains focused on safeguarding both commuters and transport operators who continue to provide services responsibly.

Condemnation of Threats and Intimidation

While acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful protest, the MEC strongly condemned the circulation of voice notes and threats that seek to intimidate residents and incite violence, particularly against learners and other vulnerable members of society.

“We stand firm in our fight against lawlessness, non-compliance and unroadworthy vehicles operating on our roads,” she said.

The department has remained on high alert and will continue to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders to ensure stability across Gauteng.

Taxi Industry Support Welcomed

The MEC also welcomed the commitment shown by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in Gauteng and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) in prioritising the interests of residents, especially learners.

Their cooperation, she said, reflects a shared responsibility to protect public safety and ensure that essential transport services continue without disruption.