Gauteng Welcomes SANDF Deployment to Combat Illegal Mining

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to the province to assist police in combating criminal activities, particularly illegal mining.

The intervention was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

Illegal Mining a Growing Criminal Enterprise

Premier Lesufi described illegal mining as a serious and organised criminal enterprise that poses a direct threat to communities.

“Illegal mining has become a serious criminal enterprise that threatens the safety of our communities, exploits vulnerable people, and causes extensive environmental damage.

“The deployment of soldiers to assist the police demonstrates government’s commitment to restoring law and order and protecting communities,” Lesufi said in a statement.

Illegal mining — commonly associated with zama-zamas — has cost South Africa billions of rand in lost revenue and has been linked to escalating violence in several affected areas.

Rising Violence and Community Safety Concerns

Last week, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety highlighted a violent incident in Bekkersdal, where an alleged illegal miner was shot and wounded during night-time gunfire.

The committee also raised concerns that the presence of illegal miners has contributed to a surge in kidnappings and related criminal activity in the area.

Lesufi stressed that residents deserve safe communities free from criminal networks.

“The people of Gauteng deserve to live in safe communities free from criminality. We remain committed to doing everything possible, together with national government, to eradicate illegal mining and its associated crimes,” he said.

Tactical Deployment in Gauteng and Western Cape

In his SONA address, President Ramaphosa confirmed that the SANDF would be deployed to support police operations in both Gauteng and the Western Cape, targeting gang violence and illegal mining.

“I have directed the Minister of Police and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan on where our security forces should be deployed within the next few days in the Western Cape and Gauteng to deal with gang violence and illegal mining,” the President said.

The deployment signals a coordinated national response aimed at stabilising affected communities, curbing organised crime, and strengthening law enforcement capacity in high-risk areas.