A New Dawn in European-Led NATO

NATO is set to experience a transformation towards a more European-led organization, as European allies ramp up military spending, with the United States retaining a crucial role. This comment was made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the Munich Security Conference held recently.

Rutte emphasized that as the alliance shifts, it will do so in close coordination with the United States. He outlined that this change will be implemented step by step and be firmly rooted in NATO's existing defense planning process.

Looking ahead, NATO is expected to maintain the strong transatlantic bond that has historically defined the organization while gradually embracing a more Europe-centered leadership structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)