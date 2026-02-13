SA Marks World Radio Day, Hails Radio’s Enduring Trust

Government has joined the global community in commemorating World Radio Day (WRD), celebrating radio’s enduring role as a trusted, accessible and resilient source of information, education and entertainment.

Proclaimed by UNESCO Member States in 2011 and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, World Radio Day is observed annually on 13 February, highlighting radio’s contribution to communication, cultural diversity and democratic participation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) underscored radio’s continued relevance across South Africa.

“Radio remains one of the most widely used and affordable forms of communication, especially in communities where access to digital platforms may be limited,” the statement said.

Connecting Communities Across the Country

Across South Africa, community, public and commercial radio stations play a vital role in connecting citizens, amplifying local voices and ensuring information reaches even the most remote areas.

Through radio broadcasts, millions stay informed about:

Government programmes

Public services

Health and safety updates

Education initiatives

Economic opportunities

Radio serves as a bridge between government and communities, enabling two-way engagement and strengthening public dialogue.

Recognising Media Professionals

On this World Radio Day, government acknowledged the dedication of broadcasters, journalists, producers and technical teams who ensure reliable and ethical reporting.

“Their commitment to ethical reporting and reliable communication plays a critical role in building an informed society and supporting transparency, accountability and public dialogue,” GCIS said.

2026 Theme: ‘AI Is a Tool, Not a Voice’

This year’s theme — “AI is a tool, not a voice” — reflects the evolving media landscape and the role of technology in broadcasting.

While artificial intelligence and digital platforms are transforming media, GCIS emphasised that radio remains a uniquely human medium grounded in trust.

“Even as technology advances and new digital platforms emerge, radio remains a resilient medium that adapts to change while maintaining its unique ability to reach diverse audiences in real time.

“Technology alone does not build trust. Radio broadcasters do,” the statement said.

Radio also continues to:

Foster social cohesion

Support local languages

Preserve cultural heritage

Promote community storytelling

Strengthening Partnerships for Development

GCIS encouraged radio stations to continue partnering with government and civil society to share information that empowers citizens and advances national priorities.

“As we celebrate World Radio Day, GCIS reaffirms its commitment to strengthening communication across the country and supporting the vital role of radio in promoting unity, inclusivity and participation.

“We call on all South Africans to recognise and support their local radio stations, which remain an essential part of our democratic and developmental journey.”