TRAI Disconnects 21 Lakh Spam Resources in 2025 Crackdown

New Delhi, February 2026: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its annual update on enforcement against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) under the Do Not Disturb (DND) framework for 2025, reporting a major escalation in action against spam telemarketing networks.

The data highlights intensified regulatory scrutiny, higher consumer participation, and stricter penalties aimed at restoring consumer control over unwanted calls and SMS.

7.31 Lakh Notices Issued; 21 Lakh Resources Disconnected

During 2025, TRAI issued 7,31,120 notices to unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) found violating UCC norms.

As part of progressive enforcement:

4,73,075 entities faced one-month communication restrictions

89,936 repeat offenders were subjected to six-month communication caps

1,84,482 telecom resources were disconnected during the year for continued non-compliance

Cumulatively, since August 2024, more than 21.05 lakh telecom resources have been disconnected, signalling an intensified crackdown on persistent spam networks operating outside the regulatory framework.

31 Lakh Complaints Filed in 2025

Consumer participation played a critical role in enforcement efforts. In 2025, a total of 31.09 lakh UCC complaints were registered across channels.

Of these, 17.06 lakh complaints — over half — were filed through the TRAI DND mobile application, reflecting growing public engagement in reporting spam communications.

Monthly trends show that complaints against unregistered telemarketers overwhelmingly outnumbered those against registered entities, reinforcing TRAI’s focus on tackling unauthorised operators.

Chairman’s Statement

Commenting on the developments, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI, said:

“TRAI’s enforcement efforts in 2025 are anchored in the principle that consumers should experience perceptible improvement in control of unsolicited commercial communications. Enhanced consumer participation through the DND ecosystem has enabled faster identification of violations and more decisive action against persistent offenders.”

Technology-Driven Enforcement Strategy

TRAI’s approach combines consumer engagement with technology-backed regulatory mechanisms. Key measures include:

DLT (blockchain)-based registration systems

AI-led spam detection tools

Mandatory use of designated number series (such as 1600 series)

Strengthened complaint mechanisms

Disconnection of non-compliant telecom resources

The Authority has adopted a two-pronged strategy: enabling legitimate, consent-based commercial communication through registered entities while taking strict action against unauthorised operators.

DND App Adoption Surges

The DND ecosystem saw significant growth in 2025. Installations of the DND app increased by 84.43% year-on-year, rising to 28.08 lakh cumulative installations, compared to 15.22 lakh in 2024.

The rise in app usage, coupled with stronger enforcement mechanisms, has enabled faster identification of violators and more decisive regulatory intervention.

Continued Focus on Consumer Protection

TRAI reiterated its commitment to protecting consumer interests, enhancing transparency, and raising the cost of non-compliance for entities engaged in unsolicited commercial communication.

The Authority said it will continue refining the DND framework in consultation with stakeholders to ensure a more responsive, accountable and spam-resilient telecom ecosystem.