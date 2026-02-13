TRAI Revamps DND, MySpeed Apps to Fight Spam, Boost QoS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched revamped versions of its citizen-centric mobile applications — TRAI DND and TRAI MySpeed — aimed at empowering consumers to curb spam communications and assess service provider performance in real time.

The upgrade comes as India’s telecom sector serves over 1.31 billion subscribers, including more than 1 billion broadband users, making it one of the world’s largest digital ecosystems. Despite billions of legitimate calls and SMS transactions daily, only a small fraction of spam incidents are formally reported — a gap TRAI seeks to address through enhanced technology and simplified reporting tools.

TRAI DND App: Easier, Multilingual Spam Reporting

A key feature of the revamped TRAI DND application is its expanded multilingual interface, improving accessibility across India’s diverse linguistic landscape and encouraging wider participation in reporting unsolicited commercial communications.

The upgraded app offers:

Simplified, feature-rich home screen for faster spam reporting and complaint tracking

Complaint registration in fewer steps with tracking through a unique reference ID

“Know Your Sender” feature to identify registered headers and designated 1600-series numbers

Improved DND preference management for customised blocking of promotional calls and SMS

Enhanced support for dual-SIM devices

In 2025 alone, more than 17 lakh spam complaints were registered through the DND application, contributing directly to regulatory scrutiny and action against unregistered telemarketers and repeat offenders.

The platform integrates with all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) via APIs, ensuring complaints are routed to provider systems in line with TRAI’s regulatory framework and timelines.

TRAI has urged telecom users to actively download and use the DND app, noting that structured and timely reporting strengthens nationwide efforts to curb spam.

TRAI MySpeed App: Real-World Network Performance Testing

The revamped TRAI MySpeed application enables consumers to independently assess their service provider’s network performance under real-world conditions.

Beyond measuring download and upload speeds, the app now evaluates:

Latency

Jitter

Packet loss

New features include:

Video streaming and web browsing tests simulating everyday usage

Advanced testing options such as continuous and scheduled tests

Drive testing capabilities across different times and locations

Interactive geospatial maps showing location-based historical performance data

Data collected from user-initiated tests is anonymised and analysed by TRAI to strengthen regulatory oversight and improve network reliability.

Consumers are encouraged to conduct MySpeed tests whenever they experience speed or connectivity issues, contributing to data-driven monitoring of Quality of Service (QoS).

Chairman’s Statement

Commenting on the launch, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI, said:

“The launch of revamped versions of TRAI DND App and TRAI My Speed App is a significant milestone in empowering the consumer. These versions are aimed at providing a convenient and intuitive interface while enhancing the features for present day needs. These simple yet powerful tools at the hands of consumers enable them with the power of choice and the power of reliable assessment of service providers’ performance. The revamped Apps facilitate ease of reporting an issue with just a few touches. These Apps will empower the consumers to be key drivers in obtaining high quality of service.”

Available on Android and iOS

The updated TRAI DND and MySpeed apps are in the process of being made available for download on Android and iOS platforms.

With the revamp, TRAI has reaffirmed its commitment to building a transparent, accountable and consumer-responsive telecom ecosystem, where citizens play a central role in curbing spam and strengthening network quality across India.