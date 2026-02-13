Left Menu

ICG Chief Inaugurates Waterjet Facility in Goa, Boosts Aatmanirbharta

The initiative is expected to generate employment, strengthen the MSME ecosystem and accelerate technology absorption in India’s marine engineering sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:51 IST
ICG Chief Inaugurates Waterjet Facility in Goa, Boosts Aatmanirbharta
The ICG currently operates over 100 Marine Jet Power waterjet propulsion systems across its fleet, with 42 additional systems planned for ships under construction. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

 Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), DG Paramesh Sivamani, inaugurated the Waterjet Production & Testing Facility of M/s Marine Jet Power (MJP) India in Goa, marking a major milestone in India’s push for maritime self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

With the commissioning of this advanced facility under a Manufacturing and Transfer of Technology (ToT) framework, India becomes the third country globally, after the United States and South Korea, to host such a specialised production and testing capability.

Strengthening Indigenous Maritime Capabilities

The new facility will:

  • Establish a domestic supply chain for waterjet propulsion systems

  • Enable indigenous testing and validation

  • Reduce dependence on overseas maintenance support

  • Serve as a regional hub for South Asia and adjoining regions

The initiative is expected to generate employment, strengthen the MSME ecosystem and accelerate technology absorption in India’s marine engineering sector.

Operational Advantage for Indian Coast Guard

The ICG currently operates over 100 Marine Jet Power waterjet propulsion systems across its fleet, with 42 additional systems planned for ships under construction.

The new facility will significantly enhance:

  • Operational sustainment

  • Lifecycle maintenance

  • Indigenous repair and overhaul capabilities

DG Sivamani reaffirmed the Coast Guard’s commitment to indigenisation, stating that the development is the result of sustained multi-tier engagements initiated since 2023.

Progress on Indigenous Air Cushion Vehicles

During his visit, DG ICG also reviewed progress on six indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) at Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd.

The project represents India’s first indigenous Air Cushion Vehicle programme, with approximately 50% indigenous content. Delivery of the first ACV is scheduled for May 2026.

The twin developments underscore India’s growing maritime manufacturing capacity and reinforce efforts to build self-reliant defence and coastal security infrastructure.

