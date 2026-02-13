Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Friday the launch of a new website designed to accept whistleblower tips related to fraud, money laundering, and sanctions violations. The announcement follows a scandal concerning federal funds for social welfare programs in Minnesota.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the department would reward whistleblowers if their tips lead to successful enforcement actions, with rewards ranging from 10% to 30% of the fines levied. This move aligns with growing criticisms from President Donald Trump regarding Minnesota's Somali community and their involvement in alleged fraudulent activities dating back to 2020.

Treasury has implemented additional measures, including investigations into money services businesses and enhanced financial reporting. The Internal Revenue Service will also establish a dedicated task force to focus on funding misuse by tax-exempt entities. These efforts aim to strengthen compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other laws safeguarding the U.S. financial and national security systems.