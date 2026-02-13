Left Menu

Top Delhi Police Stations to Receive Prestigious 2025 Awards

Three police stations in Delhi—Badarpur, Shahdara, and Bara Hindu Rao—are set to receive the Best Police Station award at the Delhi Police Raising Day Parade. The awards honor their exceptional law enforcement efforts. The selection was based on criteria including FIR management and operational effectiveness.

Updated: 13-02-2026 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant acknowledgment of exemplary law enforcement, three police stations in Delhi are set to receive the Best Police Station award at the upcoming Delhi Police Raising Day Parade in February 2025. The winning stations are Badarpur, Shahdara, and Bara Hindu Rao, recognized for their outstanding contribution to public safety and crime prevention.

Badarpur, nestled at the Delhi border, has been awarded first place, thanks to a dedicated focus on maintaining law and order in its challenging jurisdiction. The station's senior officers have implemented a series of operations to combat organized crime and cyber fraud.

Shahdara, among Delhi's oldest police stations, continues its tradition of excellence. Bara Hindu Rao, managing a densely populated district, overcame obstacles such as congestion to rank third. Selection for the award involved a rigorous evaluation process, emphasizing factors like record maintenance and personnel conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

