Crane overturns on Mehrauli-Badarpur road, disrupts traffic in south Delhi

According to officials, while no injuries were reported, the incident caused heavy traffic snarls on the busy stretch. To ease movement, police diverted vehicles from the affected area. There was no immediate response from the DMRC regarding the incident.

Updated: 13-02-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:19 IST
Crane overturns on Mehrauli-Badarpur road, disrupts traffic in south Delhi
A crane working for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation overturned on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near a private hospital in south Delhi on Friday morning, leading to massive traffic congestion in the area, an official said. According to officials, while no injuries were reported, the incident caused heavy traffic snarls on the busy stretch. To ease movement, police diverted vehicles from the affected area. There was no immediate response from the DMRC regarding the incident.

