NCLT President Justice (Retd.) Ramalingam Sudhakar Demits Office

The Hon’ble President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chief Justice (Retd.) Ramalingam Sudhakar, demitted office today after completing a distinguished tenure at the helm of the Tribunal.

Justice Sudhakar, who joined the Tribunal in November 2021, served for over four years, during which he played a pivotal role in strengthening the institution’s capacity for delivering timely justice in corporate and insolvency matters.

Strengthening Corporate Justice Delivery

During his tenure, the President significantly contributed to enhancing the efficiency of the Tribunal, with his leadership marked by diligence, integrity and a firm commitment to judicial excellence.

Speaking at a farewell reference held in his honour, in the presence of Tribunal Members and office bearers of the NCLT Bar Associations, Justice Sudhakar highlighted the importance of collective cooperation in improving case resolution.

Over 85% Case Resolution Rate

He noted that the Tribunal achieved a substantial increase in disposals during the past four years.

Nearly 54,800 cases were instituted before the Tribunal

More than 48,000 cases were disposed of

This resulted in a resolution rate of over 85%

The achievement reflects the Tribunal’s growing effectiveness in handling complex corporate disputes and insolvency proceedings.

Administrative and Infrastructure Reforms

Beyond judicial work, Justice Sudhakar also focused on strengthening administrative systems and improving infrastructural facilities across the Tribunal.

These initiatives helped ensure smoother functioning and fostered a more efficient and conducive working environment for:

Members of the Bar

Litigants

Tribunal staff

Farewell and Institutional Legacy

Justice Sudhakar’s tenure is being recognised as one that reinforced the Tribunal’s role as a key pillar of India’s corporate legal and insolvency framework.

His demitting of office marks the conclusion of a leadership period that significantly enhanced institutional performance and the dispensation of corporate justice.