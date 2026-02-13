Indian National Pleads Guilty in U.S. Murder-for-Hire Plot

Nikhil Gupta, the Indian national charged with orchestrating a failed assassination plot in New York, pleaded guilty on Friday. Representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed that Gupta admitted to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Gupta's plea was entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in a Manhattan federal courtroom. Gupta, incarcerated since his extradition from the Czech Republic, initially pleaded not guilty following his June 2024 arrival in the U.S.

The U.S. government accused Gupta of collaborating with an Indian official to target Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a proponent of Sikh independence. While India's government denies any involvement, these plots have strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)