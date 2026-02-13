Left Menu

Indian National Pleads Guilty in U.S. Murder-for-Hire Plot

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian man, pleaded guilty to orchestrating a failed plot to kill a Sikh separatist in New York City, facing charges that carry a potential 40-year sentence. His extradition and arrest highlight tensions between India and the U.S. regarding alleged assassination plots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 22:01 IST
Indian National Pleads Guilty in U.S. Murder-for-Hire Plot
Nikhil Gupta

Nikhil Gupta, the Indian national charged with orchestrating a failed assassination plot in New York, pleaded guilty on Friday. Representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed that Gupta admitted to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Gupta's plea was entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in a Manhattan federal courtroom. Gupta, incarcerated since his extradition from the Czech Republic, initially pleaded not guilty following his June 2024 arrival in the U.S.

The U.S. government accused Gupta of collaborating with an Indian official to target Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a proponent of Sikh independence. While India's government denies any involvement, these plots have strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

 India
2
Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

 Global
3
Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

 India
4
Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026