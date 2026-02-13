Bribery Scandal Uncovered in Nagpur: Tehsil Staffer Arrested

A significant bribery case has come to light at the additional tehsil office in Umred, Nagpur, where a staffer was arrested. The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau apprehended Revenue Assistant Vijay Bhagwanji Shadmake for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

Shadmake reportedly sought Rs 3000 from a man seeking corrections in 7/12 land documents. Although he initially accepted Rs 2000, he continued to demand the remaining amount, prompting the man to approach the Anti Corruption Bureau.

The bureau set up a trap, eventually catching Shadmake in the act of accepting the final Rs 1000. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged at Bela police station, with further investigations currently underway.

