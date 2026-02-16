Sabarimala Women's Entry Returns to Spotlight Amidst Kerala Polls

The contentious issue of women's entry into the Sabarimala temple has once again taken center stage in Kerala's political landscape, resurfacing as a critical election topic. The Supreme Court's decision to revisit the case via a nine-judge bench has reignited old tensions, prompting demands from opposition parties for the Left government's clear stance.

Faced with pressure from various influential Hindu organizations and political rivals, the state's ruling government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is urged to file a revised affidavit. Legal intricacies and constitutional matters are at the forefront, with the state emphasizing the need for a thoughtful approach rather than a simplistic 'yes or no' answer.

Notwithstanding previous widespread protests and political upheaval over the Supreme Court's earlier decision allowing women's entry, the state government insists on protecting the faith of devotees while advancing social reform. As the debate unfolds, major parties including Congress and BJP continue to push the government into a corner, questioning its consistency and election motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)