Bengali Identity Under Siege: Allegations and Political Tensions

In a scathing address, TMC's senior leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of systematically targeting Bengali-speaking people in states under its rule, by categorizing them as Bangladeshis. Speaking to a gathered crowd in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Banerjee charged the central government with depriving Bengal of its rightful dues as revenge for consistently supporting the TMC.

He further alleged that the BJP has demeaned Bengali icons, belittled the culture, and questioned their language's legitimacy. Banerjee stated that such actions were attempts to dictate lifestyle choices, including food habits, and strip people of their democratic rights. The TMC leader expressed confidence that the people would reject these 'arrogant anti-Bengal zamindars' during the upcoming election results.

Banerjee also pointed out that the BJP's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll has unjustly removed the names of many Rajbanshi and Matuas community members. He assured supporters that the TMC would strive to ensure all legitimate voters are included in the electoral process.