Rajnath Singh Inaugurates BEL Missile Integration Facility, Launches AI Policy
The visit underscored India’s accelerating push toward defence indigenisation and next-generation battlefield technologies.
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today visited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru and inaugurated a major expansion of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing and AI-driven warfare capability.
During the visit, the Defence Minister:
-
Inaugurated BEL’s Missile Integration Facility
-
Flagged off the Akash 3rd and 4th Regiment Combat Systems
-
Unveiled the Mountain Fire Control Radar
-
Remotely inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) in Pune
-
Formally launched BEL’s Artificial Intelligence Policy
BEL Showcases Advanced Indigenous Defence Technologies
Raksha Mantri was briefed on a wide range of cutting-edge indigenous systems, including AI-based solutions developed in collaboration with Indian start-ups.
He commended BEL’s growing leadership in strategic domains such as:
-
Electronic warfare systems
-
Avionics and aerospace electronics
-
Naval combat platforms
-
Electro-optics
-
Tank and armoured vehicle electronics
“BEL has strengthened network-centric operations. Its integrated systems, real-time data sharing and decision-support capabilities have taken our combat effectiveness to a new level,” he said.
R&D Aligned with Major National Defence Programmes
The Defence Minister was apprised of BEL’s ongoing R&D work supporting key national programmes, including:
-
Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System (QRSAM)
-
Light Combat Aircraft LCA Mk II
-
Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)
-
Project Kusha (MR-SAM/LR-SAM)
-
Counter-Drone Systems
-
Naval Weapon Control Systems
The briefing highlighted that indigenous R&D is enhancing operational preparedness across land, air, naval and strategic domains, while reducing dependence on foreign technologies.
Shri Rajnath Singh noted that India’s airspace defence and counter-drone systems have demonstrated global-standard performance.
Operation Sindoor: Indigenous Systems Neutralised Threats
The Raksha Mantri highlighted that indigenously developed air defence and anti-drone systems were effectively utilised during Operation Sindoor to neutralise hostile threats.
“The advancement in threat prediction, early warning and response mechanisms using AI instills operational confidence in our soldiers,” he said.
He stressed that victory achieved with indigenous weapons provides renewed national confidence, reinforcing the importance of self-reliance in defence.
AI and Quantum Computing Redefining Battlefield Dynamics
Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised that AI and quantum computing are no longer futuristic concepts but are already transforming warfare through:
-
Real-time decision-making
-
Autonomous systems
-
Cyber defence
-
Precision operations
-
Threat prediction and early warning
He exhorted BEL, other Defence Public Sector Undertakings and industry partners to stay ahead of the technological curve as India advances toward becoming a developed nation.
Call for Start-up Collaboration and Rapid Innovation
The Defence Minister encouraged BEL’s R&D ecosystem to deepen collaboration with:
-
Indian start-ups
-
Private industry
-
Academia
He stressed the need for:
-
Cross-disciplinary innovation
-
Rapid prototyping
-
Agile product development
-
World-class indigenous solutions aligned with Viksit Bharat vision
Indigenisation initiatives undertaken by BEL’s Central Research Laboratories and Centres of Excellence in:
-
Electronics Warfare & Photonics
-
Communication Systems
-
Radar & Weapon Systems
-
Product Development and Innovation
were also showcased, alongside exhibitions by start-ups and industry partners.
Interaction with Young Scientists and Innovators
Raksha Mantri interacted with start-ups and young scientists, motivating them to develop increasingly advanced indigenous technologies to strengthen India’s strategic autonomy.
Senior officials present included:
-
Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar
-
Additional Secretary & DG (Acquisition) Shri A. Anbarasu
-
Chairman & Managing Director, BEL Shri Manoj Jain
-
Other senior BEL and Ministry officials
The inauguration of BEL’s missile integration facility and AI policy launch marks another milestone in India’s journey toward a technologically advanced, self-reliant defence ecosystem powered by indigenous innovation.