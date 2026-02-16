Rajnath Singh Inaugurates BEL Missile Integration Facility, Launches AI Policy

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today visited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru and inaugurated a major expansion of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing and AI-driven warfare capability.

During the visit, the Defence Minister:

Inaugurated BEL’s Missile Integration Facility

Flagged off the Akash 3rd and 4th Regiment Combat Systems

Unveiled the Mountain Fire Control Radar

Remotely inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) in Pune

Formally launched BEL’s Artificial Intelligence Policy

The visit underscored India’s accelerating push toward defence indigenisation and next-generation battlefield technologies.

BEL Showcases Advanced Indigenous Defence Technologies

Raksha Mantri was briefed on a wide range of cutting-edge indigenous systems, including AI-based solutions developed in collaboration with Indian start-ups.

He commended BEL’s growing leadership in strategic domains such as:

Electronic warfare systems

Avionics and aerospace electronics

Naval combat platforms

Electro-optics

Tank and armoured vehicle electronics

“BEL has strengthened network-centric operations. Its integrated systems, real-time data sharing and decision-support capabilities have taken our combat effectiveness to a new level,” he said.

R&D Aligned with Major National Defence Programmes

The Defence Minister was apprised of BEL’s ongoing R&D work supporting key national programmes, including:

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System ( QRSAM )

Light Combat Aircraft LCA Mk II

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft ( AMCA )

Project Kusha ( MR-SAM/LR-SAM )

Counter-Drone Systems

Naval Weapon Control Systems

The briefing highlighted that indigenous R&D is enhancing operational preparedness across land, air, naval and strategic domains, while reducing dependence on foreign technologies.

Shri Rajnath Singh noted that India’s airspace defence and counter-drone systems have demonstrated global-standard performance.

Operation Sindoor: Indigenous Systems Neutralised Threats

The Raksha Mantri highlighted that indigenously developed air defence and anti-drone systems were effectively utilised during Operation Sindoor to neutralise hostile threats.

“The advancement in threat prediction, early warning and response mechanisms using AI instills operational confidence in our soldiers,” he said.

He stressed that victory achieved with indigenous weapons provides renewed national confidence, reinforcing the importance of self-reliance in defence.

AI and Quantum Computing Redefining Battlefield Dynamics

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised that AI and quantum computing are no longer futuristic concepts but are already transforming warfare through:

Real-time decision-making

Autonomous systems

Cyber defence

Precision operations

Threat prediction and early warning

He exhorted BEL, other Defence Public Sector Undertakings and industry partners to stay ahead of the technological curve as India advances toward becoming a developed nation.

Call for Start-up Collaboration and Rapid Innovation

The Defence Minister encouraged BEL’s R&D ecosystem to deepen collaboration with:

Indian start-ups

Private industry

Academia

He stressed the need for:

Cross-disciplinary innovation

Rapid prototyping

Agile product development

World-class indigenous solutions aligned with Viksit Bharat vision

Indigenisation initiatives undertaken by BEL’s Central Research Laboratories and Centres of Excellence in:

Electronics Warfare & Photonics

Communication Systems

Radar & Weapon Systems

Product Development and Innovation

were also showcased, alongside exhibitions by start-ups and industry partners.

Interaction with Young Scientists and Innovators

Raksha Mantri interacted with start-ups and young scientists, motivating them to develop increasingly advanced indigenous technologies to strengthen India’s strategic autonomy.

Senior officials present included:

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar

Additional Secretary & DG (Acquisition) Shri A. Anbarasu

Chairman & Managing Director, BEL Shri Manoj Jain

Other senior BEL and Ministry officials

The inauguration of BEL’s missile integration facility and AI policy launch marks another milestone in India’s journey toward a technologically advanced, self-reliant defence ecosystem powered by indigenous innovation.