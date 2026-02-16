Blast in Bhubaneswar: Viral Video Sparks Panic Amid Investigation

Panic erupted in Bhubaneswar after a viral video revealed a significant explosion in the Sundarpada area, prompting serious public concern. Initial reports categorized the incident as a crude bomb explosion, but the intensity captured in the footage suggests the use of more substantial explosives.

The explosion, recorded on January 27, proved fatal for Malik and his mother, Lizatun Bibi, among others injured during the blast. The Bhubaneswar DCP confirmed a case was filed, and the investigation is underway. Preliminary findings indicate the explosion occurred while preparing crude bombs.

The National Investigation Agency investigated the scene but has yet to provide additional updates. The incident, taking place on a rooftop in Azad Nagar, highlights seven pending cases against the prime suspect, Sehnawaz Mallik, across various police stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)