Imran Khan's Health and Legal Battle: Sons Voice Concern

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have reached out with deep concern about their father's declining health condition during his imprisonment. They have urged Pakistani authorities to allow them to visit Khan, highlighting that two years have passed since their last meeting.

Khan's lawyer addressed the Supreme Court regarding concerns about the former leader's vision loss while in custody. While medical reports indicate some improvement, the sons remain skeptical, contemplating their father's overall well-being. Despite legal proceedings being called politically driven, authorities maintain that medical care is being provided.

Raised in the UK, Khan's sons have been unable to see him since a prior assassination attempt, citing delays in visa approval. Their concerns extend beyond health, emphasizing the need for fair legal processes and adherence to human rights. Meanwhile, supporters of Khan's party have increased pressures, blocking highways as tensions simmer.

