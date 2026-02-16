Left Menu

Imran Khan's Health and Legal Battle: Sons Voice Concern

Imran Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, express concern for their father's health condition while imprisoned in Pakistan. They fear for his deteriorating health, especially his eyesight, and seek permission to visit. The legal proceedings against Khan, regarded as politically motivated by his party, are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:08 IST
Imran Khan's Health and Legal Battle: Sons Voice Concern
Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have reached out with deep concern about their father's declining health condition during his imprisonment. They have urged Pakistani authorities to allow them to visit Khan, highlighting that two years have passed since their last meeting.

Khan's lawyer addressed the Supreme Court regarding concerns about the former leader's vision loss while in custody. While medical reports indicate some improvement, the sons remain skeptical, contemplating their father's overall well-being. Despite legal proceedings being called politically driven, authorities maintain that medical care is being provided.

Raised in the UK, Khan's sons have been unable to see him since a prior assassination attempt, citing delays in visa approval. Their concerns extend beyond health, emphasizing the need for fair legal processes and adherence to human rights. Meanwhile, supporters of Khan's party have increased pressures, blocking highways as tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026