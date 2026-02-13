Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Imran Khan’s Vision Loss Amidst Legal Battle

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan staged protests in several Pakistani cities after reports of severe vision loss in his right eye emerged. The ex-cricket star, imprisoned for corruption charges, claims his case was politically motivated. Medical and legal proceedings are ongoing, fueling public and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:43 IST
Small protests emerged in various Pakistani cities as supporters rallied behind former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The demonstrations followed a statement from Khan's lawyer indicating that the ex-leader had lost 85% of his sight in his right eye while imprisoned.

In Karachi, approximately 100 protestors voiced anti-government sentiments after Khan's lawyer reported ongoing eyesight issues since October. Khan, jailed on corruption charges he disputes, claims the charges were fabricated by the army to sideline him politically, a claim the military denies.

Authorities reported Khan underwent a medical procedure for his eye condition, which included a 20-minute operation. The Supreme Court's intervention has sought Khan's access to medical care of his choice, with a follow-up report expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

