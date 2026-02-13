Protests Erupt Over Imran Khan’s Vision Loss Amidst Legal Battle

Small protests emerged in various Pakistani cities as supporters rallied behind former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The demonstrations followed a statement from Khan's lawyer indicating that the ex-leader had lost 85% of his sight in his right eye while imprisoned.

In Karachi, approximately 100 protestors voiced anti-government sentiments after Khan's lawyer reported ongoing eyesight issues since October. Khan, jailed on corruption charges he disputes, claims the charges were fabricated by the army to sideline him politically, a claim the military denies.

Authorities reported Khan underwent a medical procedure for his eye condition, which included a 20-minute operation. The Supreme Court's intervention has sought Khan's access to medical care of his choice, with a follow-up report expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)