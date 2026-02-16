Maharashtra's Controversial Minority Status Grants: A Call for Accountability
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suspended the minority status granted to 75 educational institutions, amid claims of irregularities following Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death. A high-level investigation is underway to examine approvals. Rohit Pawar and Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan demand accountability and propose strict measures against any found misconduct.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has issued a suspension on the minority educational institution status conferred to 75 schools. This development follows Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's unexpected demise, leading to concerns about the timing of the approvals.
Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Development Minister Sunetra Pawar demanded a comprehensive investigation into the suspiciously quick issuance of minority status certificates. High-ranking officials will review the process to determine any procedural deviations or malfeasance, particularly focusing on the period immediately after Ajit Pawar's death.
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar emphasized the need for accountability, alleging corruption and exploiting Ajit Pawar's absence to grant the approvals. State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan also called for a thorough inquiry, going so far as to suggest a CID probe to ensure transparency and integrity in the granting process.
