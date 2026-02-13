Sunetra Pawar Set to Lead NCP Revival Amid Transition

In a significant political shift, Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday underlined the immediate priority of fortifying the party's organization, following the demise of former national president Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar, is poised to take over the leadership mantle within the next two weeks.

Patel, addressing reporters, emphasized the necessity of rallying support around Sunetra Pawar and indicated that the party's focus would be on strengthening its base, especially after impressive performances in local body polls across regions like Pune and Kolhapur.

Despite ongoing discussions about a potential merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Supriya Sule hinted that these talks might be put on hold after Ajit Pawar's sudden death. Meanwhile, Patel and Sunetra Pawar recently conferred with top national leaders, including Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)