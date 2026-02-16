Uttar Pradesh Advances Leprosy Discrimination Law Amendments

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards eradicating discrimination against leprosy patients by introducing two amendment bills aimed at removing the term 'Kushthashram' from municipal laws. These bills, presented during the Budget Session, signify a move to ensure dignity for those affected by the condition.

The proposed legislative amendments involve changes to the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act and the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act. The bills specifically call for the deletion of the term 'Kushthashram' from Section 8(1)(b) of the 1916 Municipalities Act. This action comes following the Supreme Court's directive to eradicate derogatory terms from legal provisions affecting leprosy patients.

With the legislature not in session, the state government previously enacted an ordinance on February 2 to comply with the court's order. Now, these amendments tabled on Monday aim to replace that ordinance and are expected to be deliberated for passage. This legislative change underscores the state's commitment to upholding the court's mandate and advancing social justice.

