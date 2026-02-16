Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Advances Leprosy Discrimination Law Amendments

The Uttar Pradesh government introduced amendment bills in the assembly to eliminate the term 'Kushthashram' from municipal laws, aiming to end discrimination against leprosy patients. The move follows Supreme Court directives to address prejudicial provisions. The bills, replacing a prior ordinance, will be discussed in the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Advances Leprosy Discrimination Law Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards eradicating discrimination against leprosy patients by introducing two amendment bills aimed at removing the term 'Kushthashram' from municipal laws. These bills, presented during the Budget Session, signify a move to ensure dignity for those affected by the condition.

The proposed legislative amendments involve changes to the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act and the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act. The bills specifically call for the deletion of the term 'Kushthashram' from Section 8(1)(b) of the 1916 Municipalities Act. This action comes following the Supreme Court's directive to eradicate derogatory terms from legal provisions affecting leprosy patients.

With the legislature not in session, the state government previously enacted an ordinance on February 2 to comply with the court's order. Now, these amendments tabled on Monday aim to replace that ordinance and are expected to be deliberated for passage. This legislative change underscores the state's commitment to upholding the court's mandate and advancing social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026