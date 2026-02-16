High Court Denies Bail in Codeine Cough Syrup Racket Case

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to Abdul Qadir and another accused in a major case involving the illegal possession of codeine-based cough syrup. Justice Ashutosh Srivastava concluded that the amount of cough syrup discovered exceeded permissible limits, thus attracting the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Recovered from the accused were 11,885 bottles of codeine syrup, stored in 119 boxes, while they were loading the drug into a vehicle. The defense insisted that the accused were licensed medicine dealers, asserting that they had acquired the syrup through legitimate invoices. They further claimed the drug inspector lacked authority to collect and seal samples.

Justice Srivastava noted that the accused failed to meet the criteria for therapeutic exemption, as per the 1985 Central government notification. The court found no reason to suggest false implication, and thus declined to grant bail, remarking that allegations needed thorough examination before any release could be considered.