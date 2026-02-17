Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Conviction in Pratyusha Suicide Case

The Supreme Court reaffirmed the two-year jail sentence for Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy, involved in Telugu actress Pratyusha's 2002 suicide. The court dismissed foul play claims, pointing to poisoning as the cause of death. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had reduced Reddy's sentence from five years to two in 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:40 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Conviction in Pratyusha Suicide Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the two-year imprisonment of Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy, convicted for abetting Telugu actress Pratyusha's 2002 suicide. The court's decision refuted allegations of strangulation and rape, confirming that Pratyusha's death was due to poisoning.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, who also dismissed a plea by Pratyusha's mother accusing foul play. Evidence overwhelmingly pointed to poisoning, and the court held Reddy's actions as direct facilitation of the suicide under Section 107 of the IPC.

Dr. Muni Swamy, who conducted the post-mortem, was criticized for presenting premature conclusions that ignited public controversy and shaped media narratives. Initially sentenced to five years, Reddy's imprisonment was reduced to two years by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2011.

TRENDING

1
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
2
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India
3
Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

 Global
4
Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026