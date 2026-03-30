Judgment Pending: Delays in Sathankulam Custodial Death Case Sentencing

The court has criticized both central and state governments for delaying the submission of crucial reports in the Sathankulam custodial death case. This case involves the conviction of nine policemen, whose sentencing has now been postponed until April 2.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muthukumaran inquired about the reasons behind the postponed submissions despite the significance of the case. The nine officers were found guilty of the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son J Beniks, an event that sparked national outrage during the 2020 lockdown.

The CBI, responsible for the investigation, submitted detailed charge sheets with testimonies from over 100 witnesses. As the court awaits detailed reports on the convicts' health, financial status, and conduct, a final deadline has been set for April 2 for these submissions before sentencing is concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)