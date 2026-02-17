Navi Mumbai Leads Maharashtra in E-Governance Excellence

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has emerged as the top performer in Maharashtra's City E-Governance Index (CEGI) 2026, according to a report from the Pune-based Policy Research Organization (PRO).

With an impressive score of 9.11, Navi Mumbai surpassed 29 other municipal corporations, with Pune Municipal Corporation securing the second spot. Announcing the results, PRO Chairman Tanmay Kanitkar highlighted that the evaluation period covered November and December 2025.

The NMMC's top position reflects its comprehensive approach to e-governance, emphasizing round-the-clock online services, digital transparency in governance, and user-friendly digital platforms. Innovations include an integrated E-Office system and smart city technologies, optimizing urban management and reducing the need for physical municipal office visits.

