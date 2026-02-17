Left Menu

Haryana Embarks on Historic Revenue Record Digitization

Haryana's Modern Revenue Record Rooms initiative marks a significant step in land governance, digitizing over 40 crore revenue record images. It aims to preserve historical land records, ensuring data security and citizen access. The initiative shows 95% registry success within deadlines, emphasizing efficiency and transparency in operations.

Updated: 17-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:07 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards enhanced land governance, Haryana has initiated a massive digitization drive known as the Modern Revenue Record Rooms (MRRR) initiative. The project involves uploading more than 40 crore revenue record images, marking a milestone in the state's administrative history.

During a key meeting chaired by Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management, the progress of this initiative was thoroughly assessed. Misra emphasized the structural reform's goal of preserving historical land records, bolstering data security, and providing citizens seamless access to certified documentation.

Remarkably, as of February 2026, nearly 95% of registries were successfully processed within a five-day timeframe, showcasing increased efficiency. Additionally, the clearing of 51,199 pending mutation cases was also discussed, with directives issued for stringent quality checks and uniform standards to expedite operations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

