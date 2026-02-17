High Stakes: Delhi High Court's Noteworthy Cases

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court was at the center of several significant legal proceedings. A notable case involved social media platform X, which sought judicial protection for content categorized under satire, fair comment, and public speech, resisting takedown orders citing personality rights.

In another key decision, the court ordered Jaideep Sengar, the brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, to surrender following the absence of any order extending his interim medical bail in a custodial death case related to the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Additionally, the court intervened in a defamation dispute between Priya S Kapur and Mandhira Kapur Smith, restraining public statements against each other. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is pursuing diplomatic avenues regarding the detention of actor Celina Jaitly's brother, Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd), in the UAE.

