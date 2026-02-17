Left Menu

High Stakes: Delhi High Court's Noteworthy Cases

The Delhi High Court addressed critical cases: social media platform X sought protection of content under satire, Jaideep Sengar was to surrender due to lack of extended bail for a custodial death case, Priya Kapur faced defamation issues, and the Indian Embassy was involved in Major Vikrant Jaitly's detention case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:15 IST
High Stakes: Delhi High Court's Noteworthy Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court was at the center of several significant legal proceedings. A notable case involved social media platform X, which sought judicial protection for content categorized under satire, fair comment, and public speech, resisting takedown orders citing personality rights.

In another key decision, the court ordered Jaideep Sengar, the brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, to surrender following the absence of any order extending his interim medical bail in a custodial death case related to the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Additionally, the court intervened in a defamation dispute between Priya S Kapur and Mandhira Kapur Smith, restraining public statements against each other. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is pursuing diplomatic avenues regarding the detention of actor Celina Jaitly's brother, Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd), in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

 India
2
Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

 Global
3
Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
4
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026