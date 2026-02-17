Tensions Rise as Maulana Tauqir Raza's Bail Hearing Approaches

The Allahabad High Court has scheduled February 24 as the next hearing date for Maulana Tauqir Raza's bail plea, stemming from his alleged involvement in the Bareilly violence incident. Justice Ashutosh Srivastava presided over the proceedings.

The prosecution claims that on September 26, Raza urged members of a specific community to gather at Islamiya Inter College, disregarding existing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). An estimated 500 people reportedly convened and marched towards Shyamganj Chauraha while raising placards and shouting slogans despite police warnings.

Tensions escalated as some protestors turned aggressive, resorting to throwing stones and acid bottles at police officers, who eventually opened fire in self-defense when attempts to disperse the crowd failed. Injuries to police officers and torn uniforms were noted, creating a tense atmosphere ahead of the upcoming hearing.

