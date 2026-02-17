Left Menu

Clashes Over Rural Employment Scheme Replacement Ignites Tensions in UP

Congress leaders and workers clashed with police during a protest march to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha against the replacement of MGNREGA and alleged misgovernance. The police detained several protesters and allegedly used force. Congress insists the protest was peaceful, highlighting issues like unpaid wages, farmer remuneration, and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:59 IST
On Tuesday, Congress leaders and workers encountered police resistance as they attempted to march to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The demonstration aimed to protest the government's replacement of the MGNREGA scheme and flag alleged misgovernance issues.

The protest, led by senior Congress figures, was halted by a significant police presence, involving the Rapid Action Force and barricades. Police intervened to disperse the crowd, leading to detentions and accusations of lathicharge.

Congress claims the protest was peaceful, with demands related to unpaid wages and agricultural pricing. The party maintains its stance against the government's actions, vowing to intensify demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

