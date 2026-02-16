Tensions Rise Amid Political Clashes in Pune

Following a violent altercation between BJP and Congress members, Pune police have banned protests outside political party offices in the city. The clash, which took place near the Congress office, resulted in injuries to nine individuals, including activists, police personnel, and journalists.

The violence was allegedly sparked by contentious remarks by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal regarding historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. While Pune's city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasized that the disturbance was not pre-planned, he stated that investigations are underway, and those responsible will face strict action.

In the aftermath, Congress leader Prashant Jagtap accused law enforcement of bias and raised concerns about the exclusion of newly elected mayor Manjusha Nagpure's name from an FIR, despite her alleged involvement in the disorder. Jagtap announced plans to approach the High Court for further redress.

(With inputs from agencies.)