Election Commission Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness Ahead of Assembly Elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Assam during a two-day visit to Guwahati.

On the first day of the review (February 17–18), the Commission met representatives of recognised national and state political parties to assess readiness and gather feedback.

Political Parties Seek Single-Phase Poll and Bihu-Sensitive Scheduling

The Commission interacted individually with representatives from:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Indian National Congress

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)

The parties were given an opportunity to present views, concerns and suggestions to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

A majority of parties requested that the elections be conducted in a single phase or a maximum of two phases. They also urged the Commission to schedule polling dates keeping the Bihu festival in mind.

Political parties generally appreciated the conduct of the Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in Assam and offered suggestions to ensure peaceful polling.

Detailed Review of Security and Logistics

Following consultations with political parties, the Commission held an in-depth review meeting with:

Inspectors General (IGs)

Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs)

District Election Officers (DEOs)

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs)

Discussions covered:

Election planning and logistics

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) management

Training of polling personnel

Law and order preparedness

Seizures and enforcement actions

Voter awareness and outreach activities

Strict Adherence to Constitution and Impartiality

CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the elections must be conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution, relevant laws and Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

The Commission directed all DEOs, SSPs and state officials to act with complete impartiality and ensure prompt resolution of complaints raised by political parties.

Focus on Voter-Friendly and Safe Elections

The Commission also instructed officials to enhance the voting experience by making polling stations:

Festive and welcoming

Accessible and voter-friendly

Officials were directed to closely monitor social media platforms for the spread of fake news and misinformation and to take swift legal action where necessary.

The two-day review underscores the Election Commission’s focus on ensuring transparent, peaceful and well-managed Assembly elections in Assam.