U.S. Southern Command Targets Narco-Trafficking Vessels
The U.S. Southern Command conducted three military strikes on vessels in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of 11 men. Intelligence revealed that these vessels were operating along known drug-trafficking routes, engaging in illegal activities. The strikes were confirmed via a post by SOUTHCOM.
The U.S. Southern Command announced on Tuesday that it launched three separate military strikes targeting vessels in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean regions, which led to the deaths of 11 individuals.
In the initial strike, four men were killed, followed by four in the second strike, and three in the final operation, according to official military reports.
SOUTHCOM disclosed that intelligence operations had identified the vessels as participating in narco-trafficking activities along established routes, confirming their engagements in illegal drug-related operations, as reported in a statement on social media platform X.
