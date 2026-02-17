Left Menu

Punjab's Grassroots Battle: Inside 'Yudh Nashean Virudh'

The Aam Aadmi Party emphasized the success of 'Yudh Nashean Virudh,' a grassroots anti-drug campaign in Punjab. Village Defence Committees play a critical role, collaborating via a special app to report drug activities to authorities. Over 300 arrests were made recently, showcasing the campaign's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:32 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Punjab's anti-drug initiative, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh,' has effectively penetrated village levels, thanks to Village Defence Committees (VDCs) actively participating across the state. AAP Punjab State Media Incharge Baltej Pannu referred to VDC members as 'frontline warriors' combatting the drug problem on behalf of the government.

According to Pannu, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, despite health issues, recently swore in approximately 1.25 lakh VDC members in Moga, underscoring his commitment to eradicate drug abuse in Punjab. Each village and ward now hosts VDCs, with members using a specialized app to report drug-related information directly to the police and the chief minister's office. These efforts have resulted in over 1,400 app-submitted complaints, driving the arrest of more than 300 drug peddlers in the past two weeks.

Pannu criticized opposition leaders for alleged past failures to address the drug crisis, accusing them of politically-motivated criticism of the campaign. He assured no false actions would be taken against innocents, but emphasized that those involved in drug trafficking wouldn't escape accountability. The campaign will persist until drug elimination in Punjab is achieved.

