India Advocates for Stronger Regulations on Deepfakes and Age-Based Restrictions

The Indian government, led by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is engaging with social media platforms to address concerns regarding age-based restrictions and deepfakes. Emphasizing the need for stronger regulations, Vaishnaw noted the importance of protecting children and society from user harms, including compulsive use and inappropriate content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:38 IST
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced ongoing discussions with social media platforms regarding age-based restrictions and the increasing threat of deepfakes, advocating for tighter regulations to protect children and society.

The minister emphasized the need for these platforms, including Netflix and YouTube, to comply with Indian legal frameworks and acknowledged a growing consensus in many countries on age-based content restrictions.

Vaishnaw also addressed the necessity of fair remuneration for content creators and highlighted the complexities of copyright, particularly concerning AI. He underscored the importance of understanding cultural contexts and maintaining continuous dialogue with multinational tech companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

