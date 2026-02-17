Left Menu

Controversy Over Handshake Snub in India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticizes Indian cricketers for not shaking hands with Pakistani counterparts, calling it bullying by the BJP and the Centre. He questions the rationale of playing against Pakistan, linking match earnings to funding terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the lack of handshakes between Indian and Pakistani cricketers during a recent match, labeling it as 'bullying' by the BJP and the central government. He questioned the government's decision to play such matches given the political tensions.

Raut expressed that while his party opposes India-Pakistan matches, if they occur, sportsmanship should be displayed. He accused the BJP of imposing its ideology on the sports arena, affecting the conduct of players.

The handshake incident, during the T20 World Cup toss in Colombo, has sparked discussions about the implications of India engaging in cricketing ties with Pakistan, particularly regarding economic and security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

