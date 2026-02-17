Trust and Betrayal: Alleged Money Laundering at South Point
The Enforcement Directorate has charged Krishna Damani, former trustee of South Point Education Society, with money laundering. Damani is accused of diverting over Rs 20 crore using fabricated vouchers and invoices. The investigation is based on an FIR by Kolkata Police, who previously arrested him in February 2024.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Tuesday the filing of a prosecution complaint against Krishna Damani, a former trustee of South Point Education Society, for alleged money laundering activities.
This move comes after an investigation revealed that Damani allegedly diverted over Rs 20 crore by manipulating his position at the esteemed south Kolkata school. The funds were purportedly channeled to entities under his control, with support from fabricated documents and false employment records.
The ED's case stems from an FIR by Kolkata Police leading to Damani's arrest in February 2024, with bail granted in May 2024. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into these serious allegations.
