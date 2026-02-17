Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Woman Set Ablaze Over Rejected Proposal

A 28-year-old woman was set on fire by a man in Mahabubabad after she rejected his marriage proposal. Both suffered severe burns. An investigation is underway as the police have registered an attempt to murder case. The woman had moved to Mahabubabad due to family issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:53 IST
Tragic Incident: Woman Set Ablaze Over Rejected Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Mahabubabad, a 28-year-old woman was reportedly set on fire by a man she had rejected for marriage, according to the local police. The assailant, believed to be in his 40s, had an 'illicit' relationship with her and became suspicious, fearing she was in contact with another individual.

The man allegedly poured petrol on the woman while she was alone at her residence and then hugged her, leading to both sustaining injuries. They were taken to Government Hospital in Mahabubabad and later transferred to a state-run facility in Warangal. The woman endured 90 percent burns, while the accused suffered 75 percent, as reported by the attending doctors.

The woman's mother noted in her complaint that her daughter, married to a man from Gudur mandal, relocated to Mahabubabad amidst family disputes three years ago. The accused, who had lost his wife, harassed the victim to marry him despite already being in a supposed 'illicit' relationship. Authorities have registered an attempt to murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Somaliland Move: A Geopolitical Impasse

 Turkey
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

 India
3
Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

 Afghanistan
4
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026