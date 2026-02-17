Tragic Incident: Woman Set Ablaze Over Rejected Proposal

In a shocking incident in Mahabubabad, a 28-year-old woman was reportedly set on fire by a man she had rejected for marriage, according to the local police. The assailant, believed to be in his 40s, had an 'illicit' relationship with her and became suspicious, fearing she was in contact with another individual.

The man allegedly poured petrol on the woman while she was alone at her residence and then hugged her, leading to both sustaining injuries. They were taken to Government Hospital in Mahabubabad and later transferred to a state-run facility in Warangal. The woman endured 90 percent burns, while the accused suffered 75 percent, as reported by the attending doctors.

The woman's mother noted in her complaint that her daughter, married to a man from Gudur mandal, relocated to Mahabubabad amidst family disputes three years ago. The accused, who had lost his wife, harassed the victim to marry him despite already being in a supposed 'illicit' relationship. Authorities have registered an attempt to murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)