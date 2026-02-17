Left Menu

Unpacking the Justice Department's Investigation into Russian Interference

The Justice Department has issued new subpoenas as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This investigation targets former intelligence officials and examines the preparation of Obama's intelligence assessment. Notably, former CIA Director John Brennan's role is under scrutiny, raising questions of political motivations.

The Justice Department is intensifying its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections by issuing new subpoenas aimed at perceived adversaries of former President Donald Trump. These subpoenas seek records from the years since the January 2017 publication of the intelligence community assessment that detailed Russia's influence in Trump's favor.

Among those under scrutiny is former CIA Director John Brennan, who was instrumental in drafting the assessment. Brennan's lawyers argue there is no legal justification for his targeting in this investigation, which is one of several aimed at Trump's political opponents. The assessment had found that Russia favored Trump, a conclusion that has long angered the former President.

Questions have been raised regarding the investigation's focus, including Brennan's alleged preference for narrative over analytical soundness. His lawyers have challenged the investigation's underpinnings, claiming prosecutors have offered no clear basis for the inquiry originating in Florida. Meanwhile, the Justice Department remains tight-lipped on the matter.

