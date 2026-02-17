Tragic Collapse at Russian Military Facility: Three Dead
Three people were killed following the collapse of a part of a building at a military facility in Sertolovo, Russia. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and the cause remains unknown. Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the deaths, discovered during debris removal efforts at the site.
The incident came to light earlier on the Mash Telegram channel, reporting an explosion at the military police building. However, the specific cause of the collapse remains unclear at this time.
Drozdenko shared that the victims' bodies were discovered in the course of clearing debris from the collapsed administrative building, stressing the gravity of the situation as investigations continue into the incident's cause.
