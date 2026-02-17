Tragic Collapse at Russian Military Facility: Three Dead

Three individuals lost their lives after a section of a building collapsed at a military facility in Sertolovo, located in Russia's Leningrad region. The tragedy unfolded on a Tuesday, as confirmed by regional governor Alexander Drozdenko.

The incident came to light earlier on the Mash Telegram channel, reporting an explosion at the military police building. However, the specific cause of the collapse remains unclear at this time.

Drozdenko shared that the victims' bodies were discovered in the course of clearing debris from the collapsed administrative building, stressing the gravity of the situation as investigations continue into the incident's cause.