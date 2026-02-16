Left Menu

Illegal Fireworks Factory Explosion in Rajasthan Claims Seven Lives

A fire at an illegally operating fireworks factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi region has resulted in the deaths of seven workers. Investigations are underway, with allegations of unauthorized manufacturing in a garment zone. Authorities promise swift action as similar incidents have raised concerns over safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST
Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has reached a chemical factory in Bhiwadi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Forensic Science Laboratory team is currently investigating a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, that was engulfed in a devastating fire, killing seven workers whose remains were found at the scene. The factory was reportedly manufacturing fireworks without legal permits in a garment-designated zone.

According to Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma, the factory, subleased by owner Rajendra, was meant for garments but had been producing fireworks illegally. He stated that DNA tests would be used to identify the victims. An FIR has been filed against Abhinanda Tiwari, who was operating the factory.

ADM Sumitra Mishra mentioned that children's firecrackers were among the materials produced. The Rajasthan government has come under fire for repeated safety lapses, prompting Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra to demand accountability after pointing out previous fatal incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

