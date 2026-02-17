Left Menu

Grave Vandalism Video Sparks Arrest in Ghaziabad

A man named Adarsh Dubey was arrested after a viral video showed youths destroying a grave in Bihari Nagar, Ghaziabad. The incident, which occurred two months ago, led to an FIR and ongoing efforts to apprehend other suspects. Debris was removed, and police investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 17-02-2026 23:35 IST
A disturbing video showing the vandalism of a grave in Bihari Nagar has led to the arrest of one suspect, according to Ghaziabad police officials.

The footage, which emerged two months post-incident, depicts six youths demolishing the grave with hammers while chanting slogans. The police confirmed that the grave, previously situated on a road, was completely destroyed.

Following the video's spread on social media, a swift investigation was launched. An FIR was registered by sub-inspector Ankit Rathore. One suspect, identified as 28-year-old Adarsh Dubey, has been detained, and efforts are underway to apprehend others involved. Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey stated that police teams are on the trail of the other suspects involved in this case.

