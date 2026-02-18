Delhi Tragedy: Family Faces the Consequences

A tragic SUV accident in Delhi's Dwarka has led to an outpouring of grief from the father of the 17-year-old accused, who has expressed deep remorse to the victim's family. The incident, which claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil and injured a taxi driver, occurred on February 3 as the minor allegedly filmed a social media video.

In a conversation with PTI, the father expressed his readiness to comply with judicial decisions and offered apologies to the grieving family. He stated his business kept him away from Delhi during the accident and conveyed his inability to face the bereaved mother, acknowledging the irreplaceable loss.

The father has been booked under the Motor Vehicle Act for allowing a minor to drive, amid ongoing police investigations. A new video from the accident scene has emerged, showing the immediate aftermath. Authorities confirmed the accused initially lied about his age, but documentation verified him as a minor.

