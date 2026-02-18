Left Menu

Delhi Tragedy: Family Faces the Consequences

A tragic SUV accident in Delhi's Dwarka left a 23-year-old dead and a cab driver injured. The father of the 17-year-old driver apologizes to the victim's family and faces charges for allowing a minor to drive, as investigations continue into the incident connected to social media filming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:30 IST
Delhi Tragedy: Family Faces the Consequences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic SUV accident in Delhi's Dwarka has led to an outpouring of grief from the father of the 17-year-old accused, who has expressed deep remorse to the victim's family. The incident, which claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil and injured a taxi driver, occurred on February 3 as the minor allegedly filmed a social media video.

In a conversation with PTI, the father expressed his readiness to comply with judicial decisions and offered apologies to the grieving family. He stated his business kept him away from Delhi during the accident and conveyed his inability to face the bereaved mother, acknowledging the irreplaceable loss.

The father has been booked under the Motor Vehicle Act for allowing a minor to drive, amid ongoing police investigations. A new video from the accident scene has emerged, showing the immediate aftermath. Authorities confirmed the accused initially lied about his age, but documentation verified him as a minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

Europe's Bold Plan: New Deportation Hubs in Africa

 Greece
2
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ambitious Goal: Empowering Lakhpati Didis

 India
3
Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

Avalanche Tragedy: Nine Skiers Missing in Sierra Nevada

 Global
4
Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

Trump Administration Revokes Electric Vehicle Incentive Rule

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026