Tragic Witch-Hunt: Mother and Child Set Ablaze in Jharkhand

In a chilling incident from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a 32-year-old woman and her baby perished in a brutal witch-hunt. The woman, accused of witchcraft, was tragically set ablaze along with her child. Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the crime, authorities confirmed.

The grim event unfolded late Tuesday in the Kumardungi police station area. The woman's husband managed to escape and later reported the incident to the police. His complaint revealed that a group of villagers accused his wife of witchcraft, leading to the horrific act of violence.

The incident was sparked by a relative's recent death, which some villagers attributed to witchcraft. As the investigation continues, police are focusing on identifying all involved parties, particularly the women who participated in the superstitious act.

