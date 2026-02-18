Tragic Witch-Hunt: Mother and Child Set Ablaze in Jharkhand
A mother and her baby were brutally set on fire in Jharkhand, accused of witchcraft. The incident led to the arrest of four individuals while the police investigate further. The tragic event unfolded after a relative's death was attributed to the mother's alleged witchcraft.
In a chilling incident from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a 32-year-old woman and her baby perished in a brutal witch-hunt. The woman, accused of witchcraft, was tragically set ablaze along with her child. Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the crime, authorities confirmed.
The grim event unfolded late Tuesday in the Kumardungi police station area. The woman's husband managed to escape and later reported the incident to the police. His complaint revealed that a group of villagers accused his wife of witchcraft, leading to the horrific act of violence.
The incident was sparked by a relative's recent death, which some villagers attributed to witchcraft. As the investigation continues, police are focusing on identifying all involved parties, particularly the women who participated in the superstitious act.
