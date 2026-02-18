Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Russian Participation in Milano Cortina Paralympics

The decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Milano Cortina Paralympics under their national flags has sparked outrage from Ukraine. Ukrainian officials accuse the International Paralympic Committee of supporting war propaganda through this move, as tensions around Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to affect international sports events.

Updated: 18-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:43 IST
Allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics under their national flags is stirring up considerable controversy. According to Ukraine's sports minister, this decision is not only outrageous but also signals implicit support for Russia's war narrative.

Despite a ban following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, both countries regained their Paralympic membership in 2025, leading to their participation in the Games. Ukrainian minister Matvii Bidnyi has publicly criticized the decision, describing it as providing a platform for war propaganda.

Ukrainian athletes and officials continue to express concerns over what they perceive as provocations against their nation, including the controversial inclusion of Russian athletes and the challenges surrounding the International Paralympic Committee's decisions.

